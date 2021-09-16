(WSVN) - Two sea turtles were released in the Keys.

Loggerheads Lucy and Ethel have been set free.

The pair arrived at Marathon’s Turtle Hospital as babies in December of 2019 to be part of a Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation program to educate the public about sea turtle conservation, and they spent the last year and a half enjoying celebrity status going to events and classrooms.

Experts said their shells have now grown large enough to protect them from predators, giving them a better chance of survival in the wild.

