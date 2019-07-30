2 TSA officers on leave following offensive display in MIA screening area

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Transportation Security Administration officers have been placed on administrative leave after an offensive display was found in a baggage screening area at Miami International Airport.

According to officials, the display was discovered in a baggage screening area at the airport that is not open to the public.

TSA issued a statement on Tuesday morning saying there is an active investigation into the incident:

“TSA Officers immediately reported it to TSA Management. The display was immediately removed and an investigation was launched into who was responsible for the unacceptable behavior. TSA does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. Two TSA Officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.”

MIA does not condone offensive behavior or materials of any kind. This display was discovered in an area managed and staffed by @TSA in the airport. The TSA is addressing this issue with their employees. See the attached statement from TSA for more info: https://t.co/OrhzmC7CCb — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) July 30, 2019

It is unclear what the display was about.

After hearing about the incident, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez issued the following statement:

“I am aware of the offensive item found in TSA baggage screening area at MIA. I am pleased that the TSA took quick action to identify the agency’s employees responsible and have placed them on administrative leave, as the investigation into the incident is underway. Although the TSA workers are not employees of Miami-Dade County, our County has zero tolerance for racism and harassment.”

