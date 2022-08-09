HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation took place outside of a laundromat after a shooting broke out in Hollywood.

Police arrived at the business, located along Sheridan Street, where two women were shot by a gunman on Monday evening.

Officials said there was a fight that involved the shooter and the victims before the shots were fired.

Both injured women were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The gunman is still at large.

