2 transported to hospital after shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for shooters after two people were shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place at a home near 236th Street and 109th Avenue, Sunday night.

Police said the shooting was a result of an altercation at a group gathering.

After a confrontation at the home, a group of people left but were followed by another car, police said.

As they stopped between 107th Avenue and West Old Cutler Road, three people fired shots into their Nissan Altima.

The victims drove to a nearby gas station and alerted an officer.

“Both individuals, the one in the back seat of the car — she’s a female in her 60’s, early 60’s I believe, was shot in the head and also in the hip area,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta. “The driver was shot in the shoulder, but we’re able to at least confirm at this time and thankfully say, thank God, that she’s right now in critical but stable condition.”

The third passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.

Police said the shooters are armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

