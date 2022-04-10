FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a multivehicle collision took place on southbound Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just south of Marina Mile around 4:29 a.m., Sunday.

A white Hyundai was rear ended by a black Lexus and eventually by a gray Toyota, causing the Toyota to roll over after impact.

Driver of the black Lexus fled on foot after the crash. Authorities believe that he might be injured.

According to a road ranger, the driver of the Lexus is a white, Hispanic male.

The black Lexus was also a vehicle that was loaned by Lexus.

Two passengers from the white Hyundai were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.

All lanes have been opened.

