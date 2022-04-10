NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a drive-by double shooting took place in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, two adult males were standing in the parking lot at the entrance of Motel X, when a vehicle drove by and an unknown suspect from the vehicle fired shots at the victims.

The incident occurred near Northwest 71st Street and 27th Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Saturday.

Both victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

