PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been hurt after a crash took place in Plantation.

Authorities responded to the crash that happened along North State Road 7, near Northwest 5th Street around 6 a.m., Saturday.

One person sustained minor injuries. The other person sustained serious injuries.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals.

The crash is under investigation.

