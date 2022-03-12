SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at an apartment complex, causing an emergency evacuation in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The fire happened around 5:15 a.m., on the bottom floor of the apartment complex Saturday morning.

Two people were rushed to the hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition.

Residents were eventually allowed back into their units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

