2 transported following shooting at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people had to be transported following a shooting that took place at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming.

The shooting happened near Krome Avenue and Southwest Eighth Street in West Miami-Dade, early Sunday morning.

Two men were hurt and rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center as trauma alerts.

Rescue crews airlifted one of the victims and the other arrived in an ambulance.

Miccosukee Police has since released a statement on the shooting that read:

“In the early morning hours, an incident occurred at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, which is under investigation. The safety of our patrons and guests is our number one priority, and we remain open for business.”

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

