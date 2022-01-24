MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to a call referencing a hit-and-run in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Third Street just before noon, Monday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where the vehicle that remained at the scene could be seen with two doors open and stopped near an apartment building.

Two victims were transported to the hospital.

One is said to be in serious condition, while the other is in critical condition.

