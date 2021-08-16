NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were transported to the hospital following a fiery crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash along Le Jeune Road and Northwest 36th Street, just before 5:30 a.m., Monday.

Police said one of the vehicles involved caught fire.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital as trauma alerts. Another victim was treated at the scene.

The transported victims were not in the vehicle that went up in flames.

