2 transported as trauma alerts after car crashes into motorcycle in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two victims were transported as trauma alert patients after a van collided with a motorcycle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 41st Street, around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Two adult victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.