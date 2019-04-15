Woman accused of spraying neighbor with ammonia in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have detained a woman who allegedly sprayed her Deerfield Beach neighbor with ammonia, which prompted rescue crews to transport the victim and a responding deputy to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene located near 400 block of Northwest 36th Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., Monday.

The neighbor who was sprayed was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

One deputy that responded to the scene was transported as well due to the strong smell.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where one restrained woman could be seen writhing on the grass.

Hazmat crews responded to the scene as a precaution.

