2 transported after USCG, CBP halts boat with 23 migrants near Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Patrol agents stopped a vessel with 23 migrants near Delray Beach.

The 25-foot boat was interdicted approximately eight miles east of Delray Beach on Thursday.

USCG and CBP teams found 23 Haitian migrants on the boat, two of whom were medically transported for symptoms of severe dehydration, officials said.

The migrants were turned over to Bahamian authorities to be sent back to Haiti.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.