2 transported after stabbing in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics have transported two men to the hospital after an altercation occurred in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene along the 200 block of 14th Street just after 6 a.m., Friday.

Two men were found wounded at the scene.

One of the victims was found with stab wounds to his abdominal area and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The other victim sustained a laceration to the face and was transported to Mount Sinai. Officials said his injuries appear to not be life-threatening.

Police have detained one subject at the scene.

Investigators said the three men may have known each other prior to the incident.

Police have shut down northbound lanes on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue and the 200 block of 14th Street and Española Way.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.