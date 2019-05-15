2 transported after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police were called to the scene in the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and 46th Street after they received a shot spotter alert, at around 9:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Police said the man and the woman made their way to a Chevron gas station, along Northwest 54th Street near 31st Avenue, to call for help after they were shot in their car.

Sitaram Rathore, the owner of the gas station where the victims parked, said he was home when the two victims pulled in.

“I was at home and my employee called me saying, ‘Hey, something is going on. Lot of police cars and everything. Somebody got shot. Something happened here,” Rathore said.

Police have blocked off the area as they begin their investigation into the shooting.

7News cameras captured a bullet-riddled, white Nissan Altima sedan with shattered windows and its driver-side door open at the gas station.

Fire rescue crews transported the two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

“Normally, this is a much better area than Overtown and Liberty City because I have been in the neighborhood for the last 28 years doing grocery stores and gas stations,” Rathore said.

As of Thursday morning the two victims are said to be in stable condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

