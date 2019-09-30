2 transported after shooting in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a physical altercation occurred between two groups at “The Office” club, located along Northeast Second Court and Miami Gardens Drive in the early hours of Monday morning.

The tension then continued after a black vehicle pulled up alongside a gray GMC SUV near the northbound entrance ramp of Interstate 95 at Miami Gardens Drive at approximately 5:20 a.m.

Investigators said the occupants in the vehicles exchanged gunfire, leaving two of the three men in the SUV struck by bullets.

The black vehicle fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported the victims to Aventura Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

FHP continues to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

