2 transported after shooting in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently investigating a shooting in Lauderhill that left a man and a woman in the hospital.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 24th Court and 52nd Avenue at approximately 8 p.m., Thursday.

Lauderhill Police Investigating a shooting at the 5200 Block of NW 24th Court @LPDPIO is responding to the scene pic.twitter.com/SYJprSfJV3 — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) July 19, 2019

Rescue crews transported one woman to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition, while a man drove himself to Florida Medical Center.

