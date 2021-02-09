2 transported after shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two victims have been transported to the hospital after a shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest 13th Street and 29th Avenue at around 9:15 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the active scene where officers could be seen outside of the home where the shooting occurred.

Rescue officials said two victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

One of the victims was transported as a trauma alert.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.