2 transported after rollover crash on Florida Turnpike at Coconut Creek Parkway

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - One victim has been airlifted and another was transported by ground following a rollover crash in Coconut Creek.

Authorities from multiple agencies responded to the scene along the Florida Turnpike at Coconut Creek Parkway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Florida Highway Patrol troopers and fire rescue crews could be seen near a heavily damaged black four-door sedan.

The victims were transported to the Broward Health North in unknown condition.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to heavy traffic delays.

