MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men were found injured in Miami.

Police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and another with stab wounds near Northwest 18th Avenue and 55th Street, Sunday.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials are now working to find out if there was an altercation between the two.

Their condition remains unknown.

