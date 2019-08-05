2 transported after plane makes emergency landing at Miami Executive Airport

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two passengers on board an airplane have been transported to the hospital after the plane had to make an emergency landing at Miami Executive Airport in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to an alert three call at the airport, located at 14150 Southwest 127th Street, at around 9:30 a.m., Monday.

Officials said one pilot and two passengers were on board the plane. Two victims were transported to Jackson South Medical Center, one as a trauma alert.

The third victim was treated at the scene.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the small plane could be seen in a grassy field.

It is unclear what led to the emergency landing.

