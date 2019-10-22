2 transported after officer-involved crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer and another victim have been transported to the hospital following a crash in Pembroke Pines.

The crash occurred near Palm Avenue and Pines Boulevard at around 9 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a fire rescue unit could be seen parked behind a champagne colored van with heavy front-end damage.

The officer’s cruiser made a crashing stop against a light pole.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital, the officer with minor injuries and the other driver with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The eastbound lanes of Pines Boulevard between Palm Avenue to Douglas Road and the northbound lanes of Northwest 96th Avenue to Southwest Second Street were shut down for several hours but have since reopened.

UPDATE: The roadways have been reopened. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/j0cF7SMsTy — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 22, 2019

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

