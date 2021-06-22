NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert along the 9500 block of Northwest 20th Avenue, at around 9:55 p.m., Monday.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The female victim remains in critical condition while the male victim is in stable condition.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.