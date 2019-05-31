2 transported after multi-vehicle crash in Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman have been transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Port Everglades.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Eller Drive and Mclntosh Road just before 10:30 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a tractor trailer, SUV and dump truck on it’s side could be seen in the middle of an intersection.

The drivers behind the wheel of the dump truck and the Ford SUV were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Over 300 gallons of fuel reportedly spilled onto the road following the crash.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the Interstate 595 Port Everglades entrance due to heavy delays.

