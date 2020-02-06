2 transported after multi-vehicle crash in Miami ends in flames

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after being rescued from a serious crash in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 17th Avenue and 71st Street just after 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Units arrived on scene to find a multi-vehicle crash involving a car on fire.

Officials said one victim was trapped inside the vehicle that did not go up in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and extricate the victim.

Two victims were rescued from the scene.

One of the victims was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition while the other was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

