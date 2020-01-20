2 transported after multi-car crash in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a serious crash involving four vehicles in Hallandale Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the intersection of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Three Islands Boulevard just before 10:30 a.m., Monday.

Two victims were transported to nearby hospitals, one as a trauma patient and the other with minor injuries.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where two pieces of a black Tesla Model X could be seen on the roadway.

