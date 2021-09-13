LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked to put out a fire after a Lauderhill apartment went up in flames.

The fire broke out at a two-story unit at the Waterford Apartments located in the 7400 block of Northwest 44th Street, at around 2 a.m., Monday.

Officials said there were two people inside the apartment at the time of the fire.

Neighbors said the pair were able to get out of the apartment, but fire officials said they were taken to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

“I pressed the fire alarm to make everybody aware of what was going on,” said Markino. “Basically, everyone became aware and start pulling out their families, pets and stuff.”

“Upon first arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames,” one fire official said. “Crews quickly went into attack mode to stop the fire from penetrating into the other apartments adjacent to the fire apartment.”

Heavy smoke traveled to nearby units.

Two cats also lived in the unit which have not yet been found.

Fire officials said they believe the fire originated in the kitchen.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

