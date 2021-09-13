HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an incident at the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at 4150 N State Road 7 at around 10:30 a.m., Monday.

According to fire rescue, a fire suppression system was being installed in the attic of the property when one of the compression tanks blew and knocked down some drywall.

Officials said 20 patients were treated for minor injuries on-scene and two people were taken to Memorial Hospital.

No fatalities have been reported.

The building has since been evacuated.

