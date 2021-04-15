2 transported after hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people are left in the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Miami where one driver fled the scene.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene of the crash along Northwest 37th Avenue and 36th Street, Thursday morning.

7News cameras captured a minivan, a sedan and a Lamborghini all damaged from the crash.

Authorities said although the crash remains under investigation, a driver involved who was driving the Lamborghini fled from the scene in another vehicle.

One victim was transported to Hialeah Hospital in unknown condition while another was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.