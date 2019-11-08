2 transported after dump truck crashes into SW Miami-Dade business

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Bird Road and Southwest 59th Avenue just before 9 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a dump truck could be seen crashed into the side of an insurance business. A white SUV could also be seen with heavy front end damage, stopped on the side of the dump truck.

On the other side of the median, a gray sedan could also be seen with heavy damage.

FHP officials said there was a total of eight vehicles involved in the crash.

Out of the six victims injured in the crash, two were transported to local hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

#TrafficAlert: Westbound Bird Road is currently shutdown at SW 59 Ave due to a crash involving 7 vehicles and a dump truck that collided into a building. #FHP is on scene investigating. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Ta3GNOnyOQ — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) November 8, 2019

Rosie Avellaneda said she was sitting in her car outside of the business when the crash occurred.

“I heard the crash,” said Avellaneda. “I got out of my car thinking that was like an accident [where] one car hit another car, but then my friend came out and she said, ‘Rosie you’re safe because the truck is in your office.’ I said ‘What?’ I went in and I saw the truck, so thank God. If I would have been there, I would have been dead.”

Crews are working to secure the building to make sure it will not collapse when the truck is removed.

All east and westbound lanes on Bird Road are shut down.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.