2 transported after dump truck crashes into SW Miami-Dade building

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Bird road and 60th Avenue just before 9 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a dump truck could be seen crashed into the side of a business. A white SUV could also be seen with heavy front end damage, stopped on the side of the dump truck.

On the other side of the median, a gray sedan could also be seen with heavy damage.

The victims were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition.

All eastbound and several westbound lanes on Bird Road are shut down.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

