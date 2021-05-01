2 transported after drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after being shot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene where they found two adults suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims, a 19-year-old and a female, were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

The victims were sitting in their car when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and shot at the victims, according to police.

