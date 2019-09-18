2 transported after crash involving school bus in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital following a crash involving a school bus in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the scene located in the area of Northeast 18th Street and Federal Highway just before 7:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the back of the school bus could be seen damaged. The other vehicle involved in the crash, a gray SUV, could be seen with heavy front-end damage.

The driver and passenger inside of the gray SUV were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Eight children were on board the school bus at the time of the crash and were transferred to a different school bus before heading to Deerfield Beach High School.

Officials said none of students were injured in the crash.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to lane closures.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.