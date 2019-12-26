2 transported after crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been hospitalized after a serious two-vehicle crash in Coconut Creek.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 4200 block of Sample Road at around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said all occupants in both vehicles were self extricated.

One victim was transported to Broward Health North as a trauma alert while another victim was transported to Northwest Medical Center in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

