NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were left injured after a crash involving a dump truck on Interstate 95 in North Miami.

The crash happened along the southbound express lanes of I-95 near the exit of Northwest 151st Street, Wednesday morning.

The dump truck collided with two SUVs before hitting the guardrail.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a victim could be seen being wheeled into an ambulance.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said two drivers were transported from the scene with minor injuries.

