LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a car fire that resulted from a crash in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the scene on Rock Island Road near the Turnpike, late Thursday night.

Fire officials said two people were taken to Broward Health in serious condition.

