CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a car fell from a Coral Gables valet area and landed on its roof.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene at the Riviera Country Club, at 1155 Blue Road, Friday afternoon.

“Approximately about 1:15, we received a 911 call that a car had fallen off a garage,” Coral Gables Police spokesperson Kelly Denham said. “When officers responded to Riviera Country Club, they found that a vehicle had landed on its roof. They found an elderly female driving, age about 92, and a female passenger.”

The driver was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with injuries not considered life-threatening. The passenger, meanwhile, was transported to Baptist’s Doctors Hospital with injuries that were also not life-threatening.

As the Cadillac sedan fell, it also hit a golf cart that was parked below the valet area.

“Nobody else was injured, which we’re very lucky that nobody was standing underneath that part of the building when the car fell from the second story,” Denham said.

Gustavo Rodriguez Cisneros was at the country club with his father when someone told him what happened.

“We go to investigate, and that’s when I freak out, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, someone’s car just flipped,'” he said. “I feel really bad for her. Hopefully, these things get avoided for next time.”

Caution tape has been stretched across the opening where the car went through the barrier.

The car has since been towed from the scene.

Police said they will continue to investigate the incident.

