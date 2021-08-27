CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a car fell from a parking garage in Coral Gables.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene at the Riviera Country Club, located at 1155 Blue Rd., Friday afternoon.

One victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, and the other victim was transported to Baptist’s Doctors Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

