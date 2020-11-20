2 transported after car catches fire along Venetian Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after being injured in a car fire in Miami.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene along the Venetian Causeway, early Friday morning.

Officials said the vehicle was traveling along the Venetian Causeway when the driver lost control and drove through a private property. The vehicle hit a home and continued until it came to a final rest on a roadway.

The crash involved only one vehicle and investigators said speed was a factor in the cause of the crash.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the passengers were trapped for some time.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames and used a saw to extricate all the passengers.

The two passengers were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The driver is said to be in critical condition while the passenger is said to be in stable condition.

The Venetian Causeway has been closed to traffic until the scene clears.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

