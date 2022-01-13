MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a Brightline train collided with an SUV in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along North Miami Avenue and 20th Street, at around 8:30 a.m., Thursday.

A picture provided to 7News showed police near a white SUV involved in the crash.

According to a witness, the guardrail went down and hit the vehicle shortly before the train came.

Officials said two of the three people inside of the vehicle were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Two of the occupants were able to get out of the SUV on their own. The third had to be rescued out of the back of the vehicle by first responders.

“Immediately we made access into the vehicle which had one male victim inside. We were able to remove him from the rear of the hatchback because the crossguard arm had impaled itself into the window of the vehicle,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Pete Sanchez. “The two other passengers had self-extricated themselves when we arrived and we assessed all three on the scene.”

A 7News viewer provided cellphone video showing the moments right after the crash as one person got out of the vehicle.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

