2 transported, 14 treated on scene after fight at Miami Norland Senior High School

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two students were transported and 14 others were treated on the scene at Miami Norland Senior High School following a fight.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived to the school in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and 193rd Street just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several fire rescue and police vehicles could be seen parked in front of the school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the cause for the students falling ill was due to an “irritant” being sprayed by a student while two others were fighting inside of the school’s gym.

Two @MiamiNorlandSHS female students were engaged in physical

altercation. Third student discharged an irritant, impacting those in immediate vicinity. Affected students being treated as a precaution. Disciplinary action forthcoming against those involved. School is safe. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 8, 2019

Deshaun Griffin, 19, said he saw an orange powder, and then he felt ill.

“It ended up going to half my face, so like my face is still numb, but when it happened, my face was burning, and I couldn’t see out of one eye, and I felt dizzy. It was just real crazy,” Griffin said.

The two students transported were taken to local hospitals in unknown condition.

