2 transported, 1 arrested after officer-involved crash in Miami

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been transported to the hospital and another has been arrested after a crash in Miami.

The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 12th Avenue, at around 6:20 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a Miami-Dade Police cruiser could be seen with significant damage, smashed against a fence.

According to police, a white pick-up truck slammed into the police cruiser.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A man from the white pick-up truck was taken away from the scene in handcuffs by Miami Police officers because he did not have a valid driver’s license.

Officials said he is a habitual traffic offender.

A pregnant woman who was a passenger inside the truck was transported from the scene by rescue crews to be checked out at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.