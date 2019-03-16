2 tow truck drivers pegged by BB gun pellets in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two tow truck drivers were left bloodied after, they said, a customer shot them with a pellet gun while on the job in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the victims, the incident took place outside of am towing business at around 5 a.m., Saturday.

The two truck drivers, who asked not to be identified or show their faces on camera, said they were pegged by pellets after a man came by to pick up his impounded vehicle.

“I thought I was gonna die,” said one of the victims. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

But the driver said the assailant did not target him right away.

“I was standing outside of work, and a person came to release their car. They did so, they left and came back with a gun, and they shot me and my friend,” he said.

“He questioned us. He didn’t give us a chance to explain to him what was going on. He just started shooting his gun,” said the second tow truck driver.

The first victim said he was shot in the back and in one hand, where the projectile remains lodged inside.

“I ran for cover as far as I could, until I knew he left,” he said. “If it was a real gun, it could have impaired my whole life. Lucky it was just a BB gun.”

The other victim said he was hit in the head, adding he is grateful that it was a pellet and not a bullet.

“Thank God it wasn’t a real gun. I wouldn’t be here right now to explain the story,” he said.

Miami-Dade Police is investigating the incident. 7News has reached out to the department for more information about the incident.

If you have any information on the shooter’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.