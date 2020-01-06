2 toddlers, 19-year-old taken to hospital after fire at North Miami home

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old and two toddlers, one of whom had to be airlifted, were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a North Miami home.

The fire broke out at a residence located at 1615 NW 123rd St. just before 3 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighters worked to handle the fire, as smoke billowed from a bedroom with bars over the window.

According to Vetner Henry, Ofonso Henry, his 19-year-old brother, was in a car in front of the home when the fire broke out. By the time he ran back to the home, the structure was filling up with smoke, and he pulled his family members to safety.

“My brother was a hero,” Vetner said. “I thank him because he was able to save my niece and nephew, so he’s a true hero.”

Ofonso said the fire started in his sister’s room before the entire home filled with smoke. His 3-year-old nephew Josiah and 1-year-old niece Madison were trapped in the burning bedroom. The 19-year-old ran barefoot through a burning hallway to rescue the two toddlers.

“I don’t know. I wasn’t thinking,” Ofonso said. “I just went in and grabbed them. I wasn’t thinking. It just blew up quick. It was a small fire, but it escalated quick.”

Paramedics airlifted Josiah to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert. Officials said the 3-year-old suffered burns during the blaze.

“He rushes in, alerts everyone and starts pulling the kids out,” North Miami Police Commander Kessler Brooks said. “The important thing to remember here is that everyone was successfully taken out of the house. In a terrible situation like this, this is the best case scenario.”

7News cameras showed the air ambulance landing at the hospital, where the boy appeared to be alert and talking to medical professionals.

“Something’s really wrong because my mom, she yelled out, ‘Fire, fire!’ So automatically, I assumed, ‘What?'” Ofonso said. “‘Get to them, get to them, no matter what cost.’ If I have to lose my life, get to them because I know if they would have lost their life, I would have lost my life because my sister would have killed me.”

Madison, who was accompanied by Ofonso’s mother, was transported to Jackson by ground.

Ofonso has since been released from the hospital.

“Just swollen and burnt, so I have to keep it wrapped up,” he said while showing 7News cameras his injuries. “I guess I stepped on something that may have already melted. Yeah, I just ran in stepping on things, stepping on things.”

When responding units arrived, the family inside was outside of the home, and some suffered burns and smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

“I’m glad,” Henry said. “I’m glad that everybody’s out of the house, so I’m glad.”

A cellphone camera captured flames and smoke coming from the home.

“The entire family is now at Jackson for smoke inhalation and to be monitored,” Brooks said.

The fire has since been extinguished, but the cause of it remains unknown.

The home has been condemned, and the American Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay for the night.

When asked if he would do anything differently, Ofonso said, “Actually, no, I’d do it again and again and again. No matter if you’re family or friend, you’re getting saved. You’re getting saved. If I have to be the hero for the day, I’ll be the hero for the day.”

If you would like to donate to help the victims of this house fire, click here.

