2 thieves steal expensive motorcycles from Miami business

MIAMI (WSVN) - A pair of crooks were captured on surveillance video stealing two expensive motorcycles from a Miami business.

Two men stole two Ducati motorcycles from BCG International Corporation along Northwest 25th Avenue and 35th Street in January.

Giovany Ballarales, the business owner, said the motorcycles were worth a combined $32,000.

“They took two of our Ducatis away,” he said. “One of them was a Hypermotard, and the other one was a Monster 821 Stealth Dark, so they were brand new bikes. They just came in. Under a minute, they were already out.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

