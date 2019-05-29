2 thieves caught on video burglarizing collector’s apartment in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A collector of rare, high-end items is asking for the public’s help in identifying two crooks accused of burglarizing his Northeast Miami-Dade apartment.

Elie Neufeld said he didn’t see the notification on his phone alerting him that someone was coming in and out of his apartment on May 14 because he was taking care of his grandfather at the time.

“There’s definitely a feeling of violation, embarrassment,” he said.

When Neufeld returned to his apartment, he realized that hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of items were gone.

“They emptied this entire area out, everything that was in the drawers,” he said while showing 7News cameras around the scene. “I had my safe. These boxes were Louis Vuitton items. They were full. They were actually bagged up to be taken.”

Neufeld said the burglars broke into his apartment after someone reportedly gave them the code to his front door.

“Very few people knew about the items that were in here — the items that got stolen,” he said.

According to Neufeld, the crooks managed to take off with six figures worth of jewelry and rare, high-end items.

“It’s heartbreaking. You work hard to acquire things,” he said. “You work really hard, and then people just think that they can come and take it.”

Among the items stolen were custom jewelry, Supreme merchandise, Louis Vuitton bags and other pricey items, including a limited addition Dior x KAWS plush BFF collector’s item.

“You can see the last sale was $25,830,” Neufeld said while showing 7News cameras how much the KAWS item is being sold online.

The burglars could be seen in surveillance video coming out of the apartment with bags and boxes full of Neufeld’s belongings.

At one point, the burglars could be seen in video attempting to enter the apartment one more time before accidentally locking themselves out.

One of the crooks can even be heard in the video footage calling an unknown individual after getting locked out.

Neufeld said the thieves eventually took off in a white truck.

He hopes the public can help point police in the right direction.

“It’s my means of survival. It’s my income. It’s what I do,” he said. “The culture involves shoes, toys, art, and there’s large resale value in all of these items.”

Neufeld said he is willing to put up $10,000 of his own money to make sure the burglars are caught.

“I want them to be punished by the furthest extent of the law,” he said.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.