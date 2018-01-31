2 thieves caught on camera burglarizing SWMD home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two people who were caught on camera burglarizing a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, Dec. 23.

Surveillance video captured two thieves inside the house, located near Southwest 72nd Avenue and Miller Drive.

The duo broke the bedroom window, removed the homeowner’s safe and took off.

The reward has been increased to $5,000.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $5,000 reward.

