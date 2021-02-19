2 thieves burglarize SW Miami-Dade restaurant, steal cash, cause $5K in damages

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade Mexican restaurant was ripped off by crooks who smashed the business’s front door and tore out its registers.

The family who owns Hidalgo’s Cafeteria-Restaurant, in the area of Southwest 250th Street and South Dixie Highway, said two thieves caused serious damage during their Thursday morning caper.

“I’m pretty sure they’ve been in here before because they knew where to go,” Amelia Resendiz said. “It hurts a lot.”

A surveillance camera outside the restaurant captured two crooks using rocks to break through the restaurant’s front door. They arrived at around 3 a.m., and one worked as a lookout as the other broke through the front door.

Once the crook broke into the restaurant, he headed towards the cash registers and grabbed two drawers of money.

The crook would get away with $650 in cash but left behind $5,000 in damages. The crime was carried out in less than a minute.

“There’s other ways to get money,” Resendiz said. “You didn’t have to do that. If anyone knows anything, we would really appreciate it if you would call with any information, so they won’t do it again to anyone else.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

