2 testing sites in Miami lower minimum age requirement to 18 and older

(WSVN) - Several testing sites across South Florida have a minimum age requirement of 65 years old, but two sites in Miami have extended testing to those 18 and older.

A drive-thru testing site at Charles Hadley Park, located at 1350 NW 50th St., is now open to patients 18 and older who have scheduled an appointment in advance.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment to be tested at Charles Hadley Park, call 305-960-5050.

The drive-thru testing site at Marlins Park, located at 501 Marlins Way, has also extended their testing criteria to include patients who are 18 and older and are experiencing symptoms.

Appointments are also necessary to get tested at the Marlins Park site.

Those who want to get tested can be pre-screened by calling 305-499-8767.

The call center opens at 9 a.m. daily and remains open until the appointment slots for the following day are filled.

